V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Acquired by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in V.F. were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA raised its stake in V.F. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 57,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other V.F. news, Director Matthew J. Shattock purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $291,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded V.F. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered V.F. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.59.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,381,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,664,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.16, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.34. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.48.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 24.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -218.18%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

