Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $334.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.00.

Shares of VMI traded down $4.77 on Monday, hitting $207.15. 165,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,778. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.55. Valmont Industries has a 1 year low of $188.63 and a 1 year high of $353.36.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 20.32%. Valmont Industries’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valmont Industries will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,090,000 after purchasing an additional 20,399 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,067,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,409,000 after purchasing an additional 71,967 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 797,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,507,000 after purchasing an additional 146,798 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,671,000 after purchasing an additional 87,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

