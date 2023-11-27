Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Position Raised by Soros Fund Management LLC

Soros Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 198,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,400 shares during the quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $16,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 94.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 711.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 34,060 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.28. 191,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,731. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.04 and a 200 day moving average of $81.55. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $73.25 and a 12 month high of $90.87.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

