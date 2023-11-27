Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,162,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 257% from the previous session’s volume of 325,945 shares.The stock last traded at $109.71 and had previously closed at $110.02.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,562,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,979,000 after buying an additional 119,645 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,970,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,657,000 after buying an additional 99,252 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $405,315,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,834,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,017,000 after purchasing an additional 221,961 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,682,000 after purchasing an additional 388,810 shares during the period.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

