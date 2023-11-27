Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Lifted by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,441,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,282 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 8.3% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $106,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,719,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,593,000 after acquiring an additional 40,297 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 13,784 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,087,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,198,000 after acquiring an additional 33,355 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 326,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,090,000 after purchasing an additional 159,090 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.82. The stock had a trading volume of 9,527,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,259,176. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.21. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $47.81. The stock has a market cap of $112.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

