Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Lowered by RiverGlades Family Offices LLC

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 4.8% of RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 191,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after buying an additional 16,565 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 599,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,371,000 after purchasing an additional 235,700 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 11,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,901,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,897,000 after purchasing an additional 655,083 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $40.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,100,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,917,492. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $72.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.22 and a 200-day moving average of $40.25.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

