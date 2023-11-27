Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,069,532 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 185% from the previous session’s volume of 1,076,542 shares.The stock last traded at $73.70 and had previously closed at $73.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,470.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 54,537 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

