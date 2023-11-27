Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Purchased by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 222.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,341 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $77.74. 1,059,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,833,617. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.46. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $81.66.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
