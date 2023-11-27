Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 229,685 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 193% from the previous session’s volume of 78,475 shares.The stock last traded at $177.59 and had previously closed at $177.79.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.97 and a 200 day moving average of $176.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Materials ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 26.3% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

