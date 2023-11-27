Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Stock Holdings Increased by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned 0.13% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 306,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,685,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,057,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 298,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,781,000 after acquiring an additional 10,136 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter worth about $67,198,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 260,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,335,000 after acquiring an additional 12,098 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VAW traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $177.24. 20,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,045. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $162.48 and a 1-year high of $189.76.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

