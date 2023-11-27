Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Wick Capital Partners LLC

Wick Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the period. Wick Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99,609.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,324,792,000 after purchasing an additional 27,793,930 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,674,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $724,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,597,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $80.11. 1,589,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,172,123. The company has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.94 and a 200 day moving average of $80.30. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $94.53.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

