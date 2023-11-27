Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 811,619 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 504,914 shares.The stock last traded at $68.37 and had previously closed at $68.56.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.94.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.388 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VONV. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 392.0% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 219.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1,148.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the third quarter worth about $76,000.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

