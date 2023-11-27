Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 811,619 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 504,914 shares.The stock last traded at $68.37 and had previously closed at $68.56.
The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.94.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.388 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
