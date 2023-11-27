Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Karpus Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 370,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.3% of Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $73,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,997 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 362.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,427,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,418,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520,573 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,477,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,395,000 after acquiring an additional 24,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,571,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,035,000 after acquiring an additional 151,148 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $192.95. 263,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,764. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.09 and a 200 day moving average of $193.11. The company has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

