Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Wick Capital Partners LLC

Wick Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Wick Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Wick Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after purchasing an additional 230,835 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VB traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $192.85. The company had a trading volume of 193,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,415. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.11.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.