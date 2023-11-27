Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Lowered by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,263 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 6.0% of Karpus Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $191,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $418.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,749,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,972,424. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $344.34 and a fifty-two week high of $422.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $398.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $401.68. The firm has a market cap of $334.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

