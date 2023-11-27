Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 117.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,411 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $14,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,543,000 after buying an additional 6,908,686 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after buying an additional 7,045,711 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,708,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,331,000 after buying an additional 6,759,628 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,336,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,474,000 after purchasing an additional 767,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $421,000.

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.85. 2,848,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,669,015. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

