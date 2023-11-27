Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by RiverGlades Family Offices LLC

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,182 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up about 2.5% of RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 93.9% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 17,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 106,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 325,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,899,000 after acquiring an additional 15,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,335,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,285,000 after acquiring an additional 103,820 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.92. The stock had a trading volume of 859,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,265. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $49.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.37.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.0793 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

