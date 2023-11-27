Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Raised by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 211,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 18.0% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $46,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,652,000. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 244,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,785,000 after purchasing an additional 26,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,428.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 715,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,660,000 after purchasing an additional 713,348 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $225.27. 2,112,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,032,386. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $187.38 and a 12 month high of $228.96. The stock has a market cap of $317.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

