Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Raised by Wick Capital Partners LLC

Wick Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 13.9% of Wick Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wick Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $23,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Financial Council Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $225.13. 998,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,027,357. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.76 and its 200-day moving average is $217.07. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $187.38 and a 52-week high of $228.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

