Vantage Consulting Group Inc Cuts Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lessened its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Copart were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 83,893.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,354,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,599,410,000 after purchasing an additional 72,267,882 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,505,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,005,000 after purchasing an additional 132,852 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,905,000 after acquiring an additional 270,867 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Copart by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,692,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,032,000 after acquiring an additional 778,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Copart by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,545,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $868,459,000 after acquiring an additional 249,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CPRT traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.20. The company had a trading volume of 473,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,024,720. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.88. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $51.53. The stock has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPRT. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Argus began coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

