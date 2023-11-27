Vantage Consulting Group Inc Cuts Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2023

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lessened its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRTFree Report) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Copart were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 83,893.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,354,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,599,410,000 after purchasing an additional 72,267,882 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,505,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,005,000 after purchasing an additional 132,852 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,905,000 after acquiring an additional 270,867 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Copart by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,692,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,032,000 after acquiring an additional 778,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Copart by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,545,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $868,459,000 after acquiring an additional 249,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CPRT traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.20. The company had a trading volume of 473,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,024,720. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.88. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $51.53. The stock has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRTGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPRT. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Argus began coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT)

