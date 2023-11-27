Vantage Consulting Group Inc Cuts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in International Business Machines by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 5,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $155.65. 652,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,447,429. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $155.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $142.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

