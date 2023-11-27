Vantage Consulting Group Inc Decreases Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 622.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.08.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $549.20. The company had a trading volume of 23,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,130. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $473.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $496.42. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.16. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $336.63 and a 1 year high of $595.98.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $474.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 24.92%. Analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.94, for a total transaction of $2,047,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $414,761.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,655,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.94, for a total transaction of $2,047,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,550 shares of company stock valued at $14,667,991. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

