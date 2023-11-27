Vantage Consulting Group Inc Has $227,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 516 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,286,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 742 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Asset Management & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,563 shares of company stock valued at $57,388,283 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $480.11. The company had a trading volume of 823,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,640,752. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.41 and a 52-week high of $485.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $408.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $414.64. The company has a market capitalization of $210.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.