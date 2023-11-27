Vantage Consulting Group Inc Has $229,000 Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Intuit by 99,673.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,069,270,000 after purchasing an additional 157,133,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 118,345.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intuit by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,137,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total transaction of $3,883,876.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,322,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,311.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Argus boosted their target price on Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.41.

Intuit Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ INTU traded down $0.82 on Monday, reaching $563.25. The company had a trading volume of 248,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.62 and a 1-year high of $571.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $522.93 and its 200-day moving average is $493.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

