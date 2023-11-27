Vantage Consulting Group Inc Has $231,000 Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lessened its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Copart were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Copart by 83,893.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,354,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,599,410,000 after purchasing an additional 72,267,882 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,505,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,005,000 after acquiring an additional 132,852 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,905,000 after acquiring an additional 270,867 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 8.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,692,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,032,000 after acquiring an additional 778,807 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,545,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $868,459,000 after acquiring an additional 249,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Up 0.8 %

Copart stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.20. 473,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,024,720. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.68 and a 200 day moving average of $46.88. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $51.53. The company has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Argus assumed coverage on Copart in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

