Vantage Consulting Group Inc Has $231,000 Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lowered its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 3.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 4.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 22.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ:ON traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.25. 743,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,642,429. The firm has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.84. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52 week low of $59.61 and a 52 week high of $111.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,719. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho dropped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. B. Riley raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.88.

ON Semiconductor Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

