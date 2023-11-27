Vantage Consulting Group Inc Has $240,000 Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lowered its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,171 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 113,439 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $23,219,000 after buying an additional 33,519 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 183,427 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,544,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 186,572 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $38,188,000 after buying an additional 64,783 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 766,609 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $156,910,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.
NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $199.96. The company had a trading volume of 194,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,766. The company has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $150.90 and a one year high of $225.57.
NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.88.
Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors
In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
