Vantage Consulting Group Inc Has $246,000 Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc cut its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth about $440,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 59.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 28.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,585,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,208,000 after acquiring an additional 572,884 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 9.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 59.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 738,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,615,000 after acquiring an additional 274,696 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $27.85. The company had a trading volume of 507,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,045,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average of $28.43.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CenterPoint Energy news, COO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $269,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 55,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,119.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David J. Lesar purchased 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $1,003,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jason P. Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $269,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,119.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNP. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.10.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

