Vantage Consulting Group Inc Has $251,000 Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc reduced its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Edison International were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EIX. Mizuho upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.42.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of Edison International stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $65.69. 181,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,961. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.59 and its 200-day moving average is $67.71. Edison International has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.86.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.08). Edison International had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Edison International

In related news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $803,944.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,914.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

