Vantage Consulting Group Inc Has $320,000 Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after buying an additional 238,507,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,509,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,091,832,000 after buying an additional 391,648 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,263,546,000 after buying an additional 695,355 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after buying an additional 4,458,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after buying an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $225.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,145,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,370,801. The company has a market capitalization of $219.53 billion, a PE ratio of 141.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.39.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.75, for a total value of $258,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,045,082.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total value of $3,205,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,951,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,242,709.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.75, for a total transaction of $258,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,045,082.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 668,165 shares of company stock worth $141,057,990. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

