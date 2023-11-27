Vantage Consulting Group Inc Increases Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.26. 1,165,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,234,135. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.98 and its 200-day moving average is $137.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 63.06%. The firm had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,600 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.17.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

