Vantage Consulting Group Inc Invests $254,000 in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 993 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.58, for a total value of $479,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,769 shares in the company, valued at $15,756,937.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.58, for a total value of $479,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,769 shares in the company, valued at $15,756,937.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.04, for a total value of $10,891,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,892,634.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,169 shares of company stock worth $42,467,123. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $1.69 on Monday, hitting $267.77. 647,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,593,760. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $268.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.64. The company has a market capitalization of $84.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.13.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

