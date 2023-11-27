Vantage Consulting Group Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Enphase Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.5% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.5% in the second quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer lowered Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $135.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.17.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,773,913.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,459,152. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 1,118 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,773,913.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ENPH stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,165,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,234,135. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.59. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $339.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.98 and its 200-day moving average is $137.75.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.27 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 21.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

