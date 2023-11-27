Vantage Consulting Group Inc Reduces Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lowered its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Centene were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Centene by 8.9% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in Centene by 53.7% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 123,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after acquiring an additional 43,097 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 50.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 8,678 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Centene by 30.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 112,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 26,293 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Centene by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,489,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Centene Trading Down 0.3 %

Centene stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.13. 313,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,419,720. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.63. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $87.84. The firm has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America raised Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Centene from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.39.

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Stories

