Vantage Consulting Group Inc Reduces Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc cut its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,523 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 178.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 524.7% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.46. 84,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,022. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $114.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $965.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 8,640 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $911,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,882 shares of company stock worth $3,129,484 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AKAM. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.72.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

