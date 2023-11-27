Vantage Consulting Group Inc Sells 145 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lowered its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan Biller sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.76, for a total transaction of $211,523.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,906.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,911 shares of company stock worth $17,624,025. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.13.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded down $2.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $350.71. The company had a trading volume of 167,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,001. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.92. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $282.21 and a fifty-two week high of $387.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

