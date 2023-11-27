Vantage Consulting Group Inc Sells 162 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc trimmed its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $220,342.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at $823,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QRVO stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $93.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,791. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of -93.39, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $114.59.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $116.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

