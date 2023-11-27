Vantage Consulting Group Inc Sells 2 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc cut its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in NVR were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Warwick Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NVR by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NVR by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NVR by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in NVR by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in NVR by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NVR Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NVR traded down $30.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6,164.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 6.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5,916.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $6,035.93. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4,412.79 and a 52 week high of $6,525.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.04.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $115.60 by $9.66. NVR had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $118.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 463.01 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,711.73, for a total value of $3,923,958.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,572,412.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,711.73, for a total value of $3,923,958.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,572,412.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,288.17, for a total transaction of $18,864,510.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,953,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,213 shares of company stock worth $50,089,830 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.