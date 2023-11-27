Vantage Consulting Group Inc Sells 210 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc trimmed its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNPS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 78,551.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,722,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,166,206,000 after acquiring an additional 41,669,021 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,498,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,510,213,000 after acquiring an additional 166,992 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,197,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,698,457,000 after acquiring an additional 836,667 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,636,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,177,068,000 after acquiring an additional 246,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,436,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,327,524,000 after acquiring an additional 420,783 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,221,081.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $1,139,055.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,221,081.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,469 shares of company stock worth $8,244,769 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNPS stock traded up $3.00 on Monday, hitting $545.69. 234,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,661. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $312.25 and a 12-month high of $549.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $485.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $454.66. The stock has a market cap of $83.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.91.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

