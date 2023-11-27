Vantage Consulting Group Inc Sells 52 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Humana were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Humana by 50.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Humana by 81.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Humana by 87.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.
HUM stock traded down $2.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $515.29. The stock had a trading volume of 226,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,445. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $423.29 and a 52 week high of $558.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $501.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $484.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.68%.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens reduced their price target on Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.28.
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
