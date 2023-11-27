Vantage Consulting Group Inc Sells 52 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Humana were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Humana by 50.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Humana by 81.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Humana by 87.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Performance

HUM stock traded down $2.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $515.29. The stock had a trading volume of 226,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,445. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $423.29 and a 52 week high of $558.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $501.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $484.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.88 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens reduced their price target on Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Humana

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.