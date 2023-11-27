Vantage Consulting Group Inc Sells 75 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Intuit by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.41.

Intuit Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $563.25. 248,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,013. The company has a 50 day moving average of $522.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $493.86. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.62 and a fifty-two week high of $571.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $157.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total value of $3,883,876.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,322,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total transaction of $5,698,799.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,787.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total transaction of $3,883,876.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,840 shares in the company, valued at $15,322,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

