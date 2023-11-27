Vantage Consulting Group Inc Sells 815 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc cut its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 508,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,426,000 after buying an additional 288,919 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,379,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 238,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,882,000 after buying an additional 119,020 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Monster Beverage stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.06. 590,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,578,850. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $60.47. The firm has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.97.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MNST. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.77.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

