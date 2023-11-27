Vantage Consulting Group Inc Sells 99 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 250.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 10,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,749,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,076 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $978.24. The stock had a trading volume of 777,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,291. The firm has a market cap of $403.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $514.83 and a 12 month high of $999.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $881.02 and its 200 day moving average is $852.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $858.05.

In other news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

