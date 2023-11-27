Vantage Consulting Group Inc Trims Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc decreased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in American Water Works by 98,401.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,079,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $582,408,000 after buying an additional 4,075,777 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at $308,215,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $281,724,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 64,405.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,208,000 after buying an additional 1,835,544 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in American Water Works by 1,278.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,420,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,251,000 after buying an additional 1,317,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In other news, Director Michael Marberry bought 3,786 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $130.20 per share, for a total transaction of $492,937.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $971,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of American Water Works stock traded down $0.73 on Monday, hitting $131.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,108. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.25 and a 52-week high of $162.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.63.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.71%.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.