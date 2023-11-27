Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Varex Imaging from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Varex Imaging from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VREX opened at $19.96 on Thursday. Varex Imaging has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 4.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average of $20.68.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Varex Imaging’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Varex Imaging

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period.

About Varex Imaging

(Get Free Report)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.