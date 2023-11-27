Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s current price.

Vasta Platform Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VSTA traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.20. 7,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,301. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average of $3.68. Vasta Platform has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 0.12.

Get Vasta Platform alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Vasta Platform by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 44.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vasta Platform during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of Vasta Platform during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.