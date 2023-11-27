Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $12.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.80. Veradigm has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $19.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,803,000 after acquiring an additional 39,210 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Veradigm by 1.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Veradigm by 23.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 86,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 16,642 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Veradigm by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Veradigm by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 24,794 shares during the period.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

