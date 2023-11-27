Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.00, for a total value of $1,983,501.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 51,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,218,655. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,911 shares of company stock worth $17,624,025 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $347.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.13.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ VRTX traded down $2.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $350.67. 448,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,360. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $282.21 and a fifty-two week high of $387.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Further Reading

