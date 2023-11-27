Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc trimmed its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7,959.3% in the first quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 9,392 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 100,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,455,000 after buying an additional 23,819 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 56,172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,768,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,713 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded down $2.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $350.71. The company had a trading volume of 167,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,001. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.92. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $282.21 and a fifty-two week high of $387.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $87,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $91,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $87,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,911 shares of company stock valued at $17,624,025. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
VRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $456.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.13.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.
