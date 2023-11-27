Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc trimmed its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7,959.3% in the first quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 9,392 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 100,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,455,000 after buying an additional 23,819 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 56,172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,768,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,713 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded down $2.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $350.71. The company had a trading volume of 167,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,001. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.92. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $282.21 and a fifty-two week high of $387.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $87,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $91,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $87,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,911 shares of company stock valued at $17,624,025. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $456.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.13.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

