Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Shares Gap Up to $12.12

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.12, but opened at $12.42. Verve Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.71, with a volume of 186,276 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VERV. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Verve Therapeutics Trading Down 3.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.32.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,528.19% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. Verve Therapeutics’s revenue was up 244.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERV. Amundi bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 2,521.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 2,168.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

